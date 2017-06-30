USC Board meeting amid reports of imminent baseball coach announcement

The University of South Carolina's Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss an athletics contract as reports swirl that Athletics Director Ray Tanner has found his next head baseball coach.

According to the university, the Board will meet via teleconference and immediately head into executive session to discuss the approval of a contract. From there, the Board will return to open session to discuss the agreement.

Reports on Thursday indicated Tanner has tapped University of South Florida coach Mark Kingston to take over for former coach Chad Holbrook, who resigned in June following a disappointing season as the Gamecocks skipper.

During his three seasons at USF, the Bulls made two trips to the NCAA Tournament and had their first 40+ win season since 1996. During their 2017 season, the team went 42-19 and won 19-straight games from Feb. 19 to March 22.

Prior to his time at USF, he was the head coach at Illinois State from 2010 to 2014. Before that, he was an assistant at Purdue, Miami (FL), Tulane, and Illinois State.

The university has not made a formal announcement on the hire at this time but if a contract is approved Friday, that may change quickly

