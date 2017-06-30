One charged following shooting at apartment complex

One person has been charged in connection with an overnight shooting that left one wounded.

Columbia Police say it happened at an apartment complex on Falling Springs Road.

The person shot is expected to be okay.

The suspect, meanwhile, has not yet been identified.

RELATED: See photos of the Midlands Most Wanted.

Police tell us it appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.