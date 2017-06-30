Motorcyclist dead after crash on Beltline - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Beltline Boulevard last night. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the victim was driving northbound on Beltline when he ran off the road, hit a ditch, and was then thrown from his motorcycle. He wasn't wearing a helmet. 

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died.

Troopers are investigating. 

