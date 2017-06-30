Massive fire at abandoned apartment building under investigation - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Massive fire at abandoned apartment building under investigation

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Irmo Fire District) (Source: Irmo Fire District)
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

Irmo fire officials are investigating following a massive fire at an abandoned apartment building.

According to officials, that fire happened on Fernandina Road early Friday morning.

Details remain limited in this case, but investigators are working to find who or what started the blaze.

So far, no injuries are being reported.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly