Organizers say laser exhibit on Congaree River will be fun, safe way to celebrate the Midlands

Starting in late August part of the Congaree River near Columbia will be looking a little brighter in the evening.

On Aug. 19, 2017, the river between the Gervais and Blossom Street bridges will become home to an outdoor art exhibit using laser lights.

The exhibit, which is called Southern Lights, is the work of artist Chris Robinson.

Mirrors placed on both bridges will help the lasers light up the night sky along the river at dusk. This will happen each night in Columbia for the next 10 years.

Several organizations have been part of planning the project for months. Supporters say they have been working with state departments to ensure the lights don't interfere with traffic on the bridges or wildlife.

"It won't make a glow over the river at all,” said Lee Snelgrove, who is the executive director for One Columbia. “It won't be so distracting for drivers because of the nature of the light. You see it more when it coming directly towards you or away from you...and you don't see it as much from the sides so it won't really be a factor in traffic."

Organizers say it is also important to note that the exhibit will only be lit along the river for a few hours each evening.

Southern Lights can go for the next 10 years because the lamps in the lasers can last that long.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.