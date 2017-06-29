Mark Kingston hired as new USC baseball coach

The South Carolina Gamecocks have hired their next head baseball coach in Mark Kingston.

The former University of South Florida skipper takes over a program that posted a 35-25 record under Chad Holbrook, who resigned earlier this month.

Kingston finished the 2017 season with a 42-19 record with the Golden Bulls leading them to the NCAA Regionals. In three years at USF, the Golden Bulls have made two appearances in the NCAA Regionals with an overall record of 100-78-1. Kingston also produced eight MLB Draft selections during his tenure there.

Our new head coach, Mark Kingston. Welcome to the family! #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/j8HR74EKz3 — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) June 30, 2017

Kingston began his career as a head coach in 2010 at Illinois State. During his time there, he posted a 173-102 record with one NCAA Regionals appearance.

As an assistant, Kingston had stops at Purdue, Illinois State, Miami, and Tulane. While working as an assistant with the Hurricanes, Kingston helped top-seeded Miami win the College World Series back in 2001.

The university Board of Trustees met Friday morning to discuss and approve Kingston's 6-year, $600,000-a-year contract. Details of the contract were made available shortly after it was approved. USC will be paying Kingston's $150,000 buyout at USF.

Athletics Director Ray Tanner praised his new coach during the teleconference.

"He's extremely poised in the ability to communicate, relate, and motivate student-athletes of today," Tanner said. "He's an outstanding coach. We've had a chance to through conversations -- I've continued to be impressed with the ability that he's so well-rounded to handle the challenges and expectations we have here at South Carolina."

The university says they plan to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to formally introduce Kingston.

