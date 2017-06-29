Funeral arrangements set for USC student found dead in Peru

Seth Thomas was last seen when he left for a hike in Peru on Friday. (Source: The Thomas Family)

Funeral arrangements have been set for Saturday for 24-year-old Seth Thomas.

Thomas went missing after going for a hike in Peru last Friday.

USC says his body was found Sunday afternoon. Thomas had been in a clinical program through Augusta University, with a Peruvian nonprofit to improve women's health.

In a statement, his family says Seth would want everyone who was touched by his life to show compassion for one another and be at peace.

A GoFund Me account has also been set up by a friend and fellow student of Seth.

