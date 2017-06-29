Report: Gamecocks to hire USF's Mark Kingston as next baseball coach

The Gamecocks baseball program may have found their new head coach.

According to sports reporter Dan Lucas of WFLA, the NBC affiliate in Tampa, FL the Gamecocks has chosen Mark Kingston as their next head coach, replacing Chad Holbrook.

Kingston has been the head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls since 2014 and is considered a rising coach in college baseball in many circles.

USF baseball coach Mark Kingston is going to take the job at South Carolina. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) June 29, 2017

During his three seasons at USF, the Bulls made two trips to the NCAA Tournament and had their first 40+ win season since 1996. During their 2017 season, the team went 42-19 and won 19-straight games from Feb. 19 to March 22.

Prior to his time at USF, he was the head coach at Illinois State from 2010 to 2014. Before that, he was an assistant at Purdue, Miami (FL), Tulane, and Illinois State.

USC has not made a formal announcement on the hire at this time.

Now have confirmation on the WFLA report from an SC source too. Kingston's the new SC baseball coach. — Heath Cline (@heathradio) June 29, 2017

Is Kingston, presuming WFLA's report he's the guy is accurate, a "win the press conference" hire? Nope. But his rep is very good. — Heath Cline (@heathradio) June 29, 2017

Holbrook resigned on June 6 after a disappointing season that saw the Gamecocks lose their last eight straight SEC series and miss the NCAA tournament.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.