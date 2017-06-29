My Take: SC's roadways need to be more pedestrian-friendly

Last weekend, our community laid to rest a young man who was hit by a car while talking part in an F3 group run in Lexington.

In fact, a total of four pedestrians in a span of seven days lost their lives on Midlands roadways. Two of the drivers responsible did not stop.

John Flanagan seemingly took all the necessary precautions – a headlamp, reflective vest and blinking light – to alert drivers to his presence on the road. That wasn’t enough. He was hit while crossing North Lake Drive near Sunset Boulevard. Police say the driver has a green light and was not at fault.

This tragic accident and dozens of others across the Palmetto State are sobering reminders that our roadways are not playgrounds. And, cars, trucks and vans are not toys.

No matter how you use our roadways, you must pay attention at all times to others, whether in a vehicle, on foot or on two wheels.

Where there are no sidewalks, runners and walkers have a right to use our roadways. In many South Carolina communities we lack appropriate bike lanes and shoulders, which is another reminder of just how poor the infrastructure is here.

The WIS Editorial Board believes that more streets and roads in the state need to be pedestrian-friendly. Wider shoulders and bike lanes would be a good start.

We hope the department of transportation will consider these safety improvements when the money from the increased gas tax begins trickling in.

An advocacy group for driving safety recently performed a survey that found South Carolina to be second to last in the nation for driver courtesy. It’s hard to argue with that claim.

For now, have the respect for others as you move about on our roads. Put your phone down… Always scan the roadway for pedestrians and cyclists… Wear bright, reflective clothing and lights… And understand your life or someone else’s life could change in an instant if caution isn’t your number one priority.

So, be cautious, be courteous and treat those on the other side of the windshield as you'd hope to be treated.

That’s my take, what’s yours?

