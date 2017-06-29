Sumter PD recovers $5K and 2.5 lbs of "top quality" pot in traffic stop

A traffic stop led to the seizure of nearly $5,000 and two-and-a-half pounds of what police describe as "top-quality" marijuana in Sumter.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Sumter Police officer noticed a driver make an improper turn at Manning and Fulton Avenues. The officer pulled the driver over and police say the officer found nearly $5,0000 in cash and more than two-and-a-half pounds of marijuana in the car.

Police say the "top-quality" marijuana has a street value of about $5,000.

Deangelon Johnson, 30, of Sumter, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The investigation continues.

