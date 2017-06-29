Man charged with arson, accused of starting house fire with 4 kids inside

A Sumter man is accused of starting a fire in his house with four kids inside.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office charged Timothy Ricky Browder, 36, with Arson. He is accused of setting his house on Richland Avenue on fire on June 4.

Four kids were inside the house at the time of the fire but nobody was injured.

Sumter firefighters determined the cause of the fire to be suspicious and notified the Sumter County Arson investigators. Additional charges could be filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

