Sen. Lindsey Graham blasts President Trump's attack on Morning Joe hosts

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is not happy with the president Thursday morning following several tweets by the Commander in Chief attacking a pair of MSNBC's morning show hosts.

Trump, who has appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe several times in person and by telephone, criticized the looks of co-host Mika Brzezinski and called her crazy in a pair of tweets on Twitter posted Thursday morning.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

Graham admonished the president in a tweet of his own a short time later.

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Graham and Trump, despite the thawing in their relationship since Trump's elevation to the highest office in the land, have often clashed since the pair ran against each other in the 2016 Republican Primary for president.

