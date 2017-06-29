SC senator tweets out petition against Columbia's 'front porch' State House plan

A Midlands senator is using the bully pulpit of the Internet to convince Mayor Steve Benjamin to not use an almost $200,000 grant to turn the State House grounds into a ''front porch" for state residents and visitors.

Lexington Sen. Katrina Shealy, who has already been a critic of the city's plan to use a $195,000 grant from the Knight Foundation to turn the State House grounds into a fun-filled "front porch" complete with games and relaxing furniture, tweeted out support for a petition seeking 1,000 signatures.

Titled "Protect Our Statehouse Grounds," the petition is hoping to "wake up" Benjamin and urge him to withdraw the "unreasonable proposal."

State officials have criticized the plan and the city's approach, claiming they never even reached out to the state government for approval on the plan.

