USC Board to discuss athletics contract as search for baseball coach nears end

The University of South Carolina is holding a Board of Trustees meeting Friday to discuss "proposed athletics department contracts."

The Board will enter executive session to discuss these contracts at 9 a.m. Friday and will return to open session to discuss an "athletics employment agreement."

The news comes as Athletics Director Ray Tanner said several days ago that the search for the Gamecocks new head baseball coach would be completed likely before the Fourth of July holiday.

Tanner said it's been a short list for the coaching search and wouldn't make any guarantees about when the hire would be announced other than to say stay tuned.

At least one candidate has already interviewed on campus recently -- South Florida head baseball coach Mark Kingston. Kingston boasts a 253-180-1 in the past 8 years as a head coach at Illinois State and South Florida, making two appearances in the NCAA Regionals in 2015 and 2017.

Several other names have popped up on various Gamecocks sports sites such as Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan and Clemson's Monte Lee.

Tanner has been searching for the man to replace outgoing coach Chad Holbrook, who resigned earlier this year.

