Tebow homers in first game with St. Lucie

St. Lucie, FL (WIS) -- Tim Tebow opened his assignment with the St. Lucie Mets the same way he started his assignment with the Columbia Fireflies: by hitting a home run.

In the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, Tebow cracked a two-run homer.

He also homered in his first at bat with the Fireflies in April. He was called up to St. Lucie Sunday. 

Tebow went 3-for-5 in the doubleheader with two RBI and one strikeout. But the Mets lost both games.

