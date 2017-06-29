Tebow homers in first game with St. Lucie

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

Tim Tebow called up to St. Lucie, plays last game with Fireflies

St. Lucie, FL (WIS) -- Tim Tebow opened his assignment with the St. Lucie Mets the same way he started his assignment with the Columbia Fireflies: by hitting a home run.

In the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, Tebow cracked a two-run homer.

He also homered in his first at bat with the Fireflies in April. He was called up to St. Lucie Sunday.

Tebow went 3-for-5 in the doubleheader with two RBI and one strikeout. But the Mets lost both games.

