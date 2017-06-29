Overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 ramp to I-20

Expect more traffic delays than normal Thursday morning near Malfunction Junction.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, a tractor trailer has flipped on it's side on the on ramp from Interstate 26 to Interstate 20 at exit 107B, which is the ramp from 26 East to 20 East.

The truck is off the side of the ramp and is not blocking any lanes, but there may be some lane blockage once a wrecker arrives to upright the truck.

The truck overturned just before 4 a.m. The truck was hauling sand.

The driver was taken to the hospital but managed to climb out of the truck on his own.

WIS has a news team on the scene and will update this story once authorities release more details.

