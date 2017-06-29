Summertime heat and humidity returning

A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.More >>
The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.More >>
Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.More >>
Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday evening.More >>
Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday evening.More >>
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.More >>
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.More >>
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
Tim Tebow opened his assignment with the St. Lucie Mets the same way he started his assignment with the Columbia Fireflies: by hitting a home run.More >>
Tim Tebow opened his assignment with the St. Lucie Mets the same way he started his assignment with the Columbia Fireflies: by hitting a home run.More >>
The United States Lifesaving Association estimates that at least 100 people die yearly from rip currents, and they cause 80 percent of rescues by beach lifeguards. A rip current is a narrow fast-moving channel of water that starts near the beach and extends offshore.More >>
The United States Lifesaving Association estimates that at least 100 people die yearly from rip currents. A rip current is a narrow fast-moving channel of water that starts near the beach and extends offshore.More >>