Summertime heat and humidity returning

Summer returns with a bit more humidity around and temperatures near 90° Thursday. Things get full throttle humid by Friday into the weekend with a better chance of late day thunderstorms through early next week.

Some days may have more storms than others, heat will be an issue next week as we’ll see some middle 90s.



We might see a round of storms late Thursday if a quick moving disturbance holds together as it moves into the state from the Gulf.



Thursday: Mostly sunny, 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms late (after 6PM) highs near 90°



Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Rain chance 50%. Highs middle 80s



Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy, muggy. 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s



Monday – Independence Day: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, highs lower to middle 90s. 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.