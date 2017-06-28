Sumter Co. deputy injured in chase, suspect flips car

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after deputies in Sumter County were involved in a car chase Wednesday night.

Sumter deputies said just after 8 p.m. a car refused to stop for blue lights after fleeing from a license checkpoint on Mooneyham Road. A slow-speed chase ensued with through the county that ended with the suspects’ car flipping over on Atlantic Avenue, just outside the city.

None of the four suspects in the car were injured. However, a deputy who was involved in the chase ran into a tree and was injured. They suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.

