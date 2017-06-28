Sumter Co. deputy injured in chase, suspect flips car

Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.More >>
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.More >>
The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.More >>
The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
At a special called meeting of the council on Tuesday, night members voted 8 to 3 in favor of appropriating close to $1.3 million to renovate the meeting chamber and its back room.More >>
At a special called meeting of the council on Tuesday, night members voted 8 to 3 in favor of appropriating close to $1.3 million to renovate the meeting chamber and its back room.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after deputies in Sumter County were involved in a car chase Wednesday night.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after deputies in Sumter County were involved in a car chase Wednesday night.More >>
Three people, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting and armed robbery that injured a woman at a hotel earlier this week.More >>
Three people, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting and armed robbery that injured a woman at a hotel earlier this week.More >>
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.More >>
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.More >>
Samsung is investing $380 million in South Carolina to manufacture home appliances, creating an estimated 950 jobs over the next three years.More >>
Samsung is investing $380 million in South Carolina to manufacture home appliances, creating an estimated 950 jobs over the next three years.More >>