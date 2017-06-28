3 arrested, including teen arrested in Columbia hotel shooting

Aaron Brown (L) in a current booking photo and Devonte Anderson (in a booking photo from 2015). (Source: CPD)

Three people, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting and armed robbery that seriously injured a woman at a hotel earlier this week.

Devonte Anderson, 22, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and two other charges Wednesday afternoon by the Columbia Police Department's Warrant team.

In addition, 18-year-old Aaron Brown and an unnamed 16-year-old have been charged with attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. They both turned themselves into police on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the three men went to the Baymont Inn and Suites on East Exchange Blvd. on Jun 26 and shot a 22-year-old woman multiple times in the upper body. She remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not believe that the victim and the three suspects knew one another before the crime.

