University of South Carolina could honor Spurrier at game this season

Former Gamecocks football coach Steve Spurrier could have a special day at Williams-Brice stadium this fall. A source with knowledge of the plan tells

WIS the Gamecocks will try to honor Steve Spurrier this coming football season.

A game has not been selected yet but there is one game that sticks out on the schedule: Carolina hosts Florida on November 11th.

Spurrier returned to Gainesville to work for the Gators. He was the Gamecocks head coach for ten and a half seasons.



Spurrier finished as USC’s all-time winningest coach with an 86-and-49 reccord. He guided USC to the 2010 SEC Eastern Division title. Carolina was five and four in bowl games under Spurrier. He won his last four postseason games.

