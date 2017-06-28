Parents, do you know the signs and indicators of cyberbullying?

Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for 20-year-old Dameon Marmolejo. He is approximately 5'5" and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for beating his former girlfriend on June 17, 2017, causing serious bodily injury.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.More >>
Never before has a camera been out on exhibit with the animals and keepers to catch their training up-close, but in our latest Beyond the BanksMore >>
If you live in rural South Carolina, you are driving on the deadliest streets in America.More >>
Cate Wilson and her husband are lucky. She beat paying more to move here from Florida. Wednesday afternoon, she and her husband paid the $150 vehicle property tax on their car.More >>
It’s official. A plan to replace water meters for all City of Columbia customers secured funding as city council voted to approve a new budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1st.More >>
It’s the bullying that can’t be seen – cyberbullying – and it's becoming even more prevalent.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
