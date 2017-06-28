Coroner identifies 15-year-old who drowned in Lake Carolina

A 15-year-old Richland County teen has been identified by the coroner's office as the teen who fell into Lake Carolina on Tuesday night.

According to Coroner Gary Watts, Elias Pierre died as a result of asphyxia due to fresh water drowning after he fell into the water at the popular Midlands subdivision.

EMS and fire officials were called to the scene of Lake Carolina Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and were told Pierre was last seen in the water in distress and did not surface.

Pierre's body was recovered as officials were beginning to discontinue their search.

