Inner Peace and Pigskin: Gamecocks stop by local camp for yoga session

Florida breaks open the game in 8th inning, and beats LSU 6-1 for its first national title in baseball.More >>
LSU shot themselves in the foot one too many times in Tuesday's 6-1 loss.More >>
More Hail State history in 2017. Brent Rooker officially won the SEC Triple Crown on Tuesday night. The Tennessee native finished his final season in maroon and white with a .387 batting average, 23 home runs, and 82 RBI.More >>
Now that LSU’s season is over, it’s time to take a quick peek at the 2018 roster.More >>
Samir Doughty, a 6-foot-4, 187-pound guard from Philadelphia, Pa., and VCU, has signed a financial aid agreement to attend Auburn University, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Tuesday.More >>
A new study claims that after the LSU football team suffers a loss, so too do juveniles in court.More >>
