Two separate overnight shootings under investigation

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating two separate overnight shootings and hoping tips in both cases will lead to arrests soon.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, deputies are still seeking suspects in both cases.

RELATED: Take a look at the Midlands Most Wanted.

Wilson said the first incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 10000 block of Springhouse Drive when deputies found one victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident, Wilson said, occurred just after 9 p.m. at the 1000 block of Piney Woods Road where another victim was found with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Neither incidents appear to be connected.

If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.