Two separate overnight shootings under investigation

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.
Never before has a camera been out on exhibit with the animals and keepers to catch their training up-close, but in our latest Beyond the Banks
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating two separate overnight shootings and hoping tips in both cases will lead to arrests soon.
What's in your refrigerator? If you rely on food pantries as a source of meals, you kind of have to go with what you're given.
A Lexington County residential care facility has agreed to settle a lawsuit claiming negligence against a 74-year-old resident who died under their care in 2015.