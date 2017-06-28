What's in your refrigerator? Harvest Hope food bank launches new initiative to help diabetics

What’s in your refrigerator?

If you rely on food pantries as a source of meals, you kind of have to go with what you’re given. But if that includes sugary drinks, high-carb processed foods – it’s not what diabetics should eat.

So this Saturday, Lexington Medical Center, Harvest Hope Food Bank, and the American Diabetes Association will launch a new program to help diabetics receive healthier food choices for those who rely on food banks for meals – with foods that are friendly to diabetics.

Natalie Copeland says she had observed that the offerings at food banks are mostly processed foods higher in sodium, saturated fat, and sugar.

So she shared her vision that food shelters would offer healthy staple foods and fresh produce that are diabetic-friendly. And it resulted in South Carolina's first diabetic food pantry that opens Saturday.



Karissa Belk, a diabetes educator, is thrilled with the concept as it gives the diabetic recipients the ability to avoid the unhealthy choices which lead to high blood sugar levels and damage the body.

In South Carolina, one in eight adults has diabetes. So Mary Louise Resch at Harvest Hope said to help them, the boxes will not include the white bread, white rice, desserts and sweet drinks but, instead, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and lean meats.

We learned on our shoot that also packed inside the boxes will be recipe cards on how to prepare the healthier foods as well as support materials from the American Diabetes Association and the health and wellness group D2 & Me.

For now, the program is working with three pilot pantries and kicks off this Saturday, July 1.

