$1M settlement issued in case of terminal cancer patient's stolen pain meds

A Lexington County residential care facility has agreed to settle a lawsuit claiming negligence against a 74-year-old resident who died under their care in 2015.

According to a brief filed at the Lexington County Judicial Center, Oakleaf Village has agreed to settle with the estate of Henry Sloan for $1 million.

Sloan was a resident at Oakleaf shortly after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis in October 2015. After his health deteriorated, he was admitted to Oakleaf that following November and prescribed pain medications in order to alleviate the "pain and suffering caused by the progression of his terminal cancer," the brief said.

However, the brief alleges Sloan was not receiving all of his pain medications and, in fact, a medtech at the facility was stealing them for several months. Sloan, according to the brief, found out about the theft from law enforcement agents instead of hospital officials.

Supervisors were told twice of the thefts, according to the filing, but "nothing was done."

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department got involved in the case and ultimately, two people were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Sloan later passed away.

"Mr. Sloan was deprived of the thing he most wanted which was to live out his final days in as little pain as possible so he could enjoy his family during the last few months of his life," the filing said.

However, the facility denied any wrongdoing in the settlement.

