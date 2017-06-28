Search for vehicle, driver involved in hit-and-run with Norway police vehicle during pursuit

Vehicle similar to one police are looking for in hit-and-run (Source: Crimestoppers)

Vehicle similar to one police are looking for in hit-and-run (Source: Crimestoppers)

Crimestoppers needs your help finding a vehicle wanted for a hit-and-run while a Norway police officer was attempting a traffic stop last weekend.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over in the 8500 block of Savannah Highway Saturday. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped away. During the pursuit, police say the driver hit the officer's vehicle.

Police ended the pursuit because of concern for community safety.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue, 2006-2008 BMW 323I four-door which is missing part of the driver's side front bumper and headlight. A paper tag from BAKU Auto Sales also was displayed on the vehicle.

Police could not give a description of the driver other than he was black.

Photos of a similar vehicle are attached to this story for reference.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.