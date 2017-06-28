Wonderful Wednesday

One more day of pleasant weather before the heat and muggy conditions return. Even with temperatures near 90° it won’t feel as hot Wednesday.

Southerly winds bring back the humidity and highs will be back to the 90s by the weekend with a daily chance of afternoon storms through the Independence Day holiday weekend.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, feeling great! Highs near 90°



Thursday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of late afternoon showers and/or thunderstorms, more humid. Highs upper 80s



Friday: Partly cloudy 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Muggy. Highs upper 80s

