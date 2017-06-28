Wonderful Wednesday

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Florida breaks open the game in 8th inning, and beats LSU 6-1 for its first national title in baseball.More >>
The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.More >>
Minutes after rescue crews suspended the search for a teenager in Lake Carolina early Wednesday morning, his body was found.More >>
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.More >>
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >>
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
A false positive test result of drywall powder led the police to arrest a Florida man for possession of cocaine.More >>
The agency in charge of U.S. border security plans to start building prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed wall with Mexico later this summer.More >>
