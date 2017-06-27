1 shot at Columbia apartment complex

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Springhouse Drive located off of Broad River Road Tuesday evening.

One person was shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Deputies are looking for suspects and have no descriptions.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

