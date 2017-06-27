Ring those 'Live Más'-fused bells, weddings at the Las Vegas Taco Bell begin in August

Following more than 150 entries and nearly 17,000 votes, happy couple Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda won the contest, and yesterday they celebrated the wedding of their Doritos Locos Taco-filled dreams. (Source: Taco Bell)

You may remember earlier this year that Taco Bell's flagship restaurant in Las Vegas would be opening a wedding chapel.

Well, the time is finally here. You can officially be married at the cantina beginning on Aug. 7.

For just $600, you and your hot sauce honey and be wed in with 15 members of your family and friends watching - with tacos in hand, of course.

One California couple also won a dream wedding contest to be married at the Las Vegas chapel. On June 25, Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda were the very first couple to get married at the Las Vegas cantina.

They beat out more than 150 entries to win the contest.

Over the weekend, I married my best friend while surrounded by people that I love. I've never been happier. pic.twitter.com/62INwzIHM9 — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) June 27, 2017

And remember - the wedded couple also gets a meal. The meal consists of a 12-pack of tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert, in addition to a Mr. and Mrs. t-shirts and some Baja Blasts for a toast in Taco Bell-branded champagne flutes.

The kicker? The bride gets a bouquet made of hot sauce packets.

This location also serves alcohol, so you could have your wedding cake and a shot, too.

But even if you aren't going to get marries, the Las Vegas location is still a cool place to visit.

For more information on the weddings, click here.

