UPDATE: Water rescue suspended at Lake Carolina

Crews have suspended a search for a teenage boy after searching Lake Carolina on Tuesday.

Members of the Columbia Fire Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Richland County EMS were on hand to assist with the search.

Crews closed off a bridge near Lake Carolina to search for the child.

Crews received the call around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. According to RCSD, responders are looking for teenager who did not resurface. However, the search was suspended after about four hours.

The search is slated to resume on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.