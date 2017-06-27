Water rescue in progress at Lake Carolina

A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.More >>
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.More >>
Scott, 43, was killed when police were serving a warrant at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road.More >>
Scott, 43, was killed when police were serving a warrant at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road.More >>
Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' films and often played villains in Hollywood movies like 'John Wick' has died.More >>
Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' films and often played villains in Hollywood movies like 'John Wick' has died.More >>
A high-speed chase reaching speeds higher than 100 miles per hour resulted in the arrest of a motorcyclist who Kershaw County Sheriff James Matthews describes as a "suspected motorcycle gang member with a lengthy record."More >>
A high-speed chase reaching speeds higher than 100 miles per hour resulted in the arrest of a motorcyclist who Kershaw County Sheriff James Matthews describes as a "suspected motorcycle gang member with a lengthy record."More >>
There are changes coming to autism therapy services in South Carolina, starting on July 1, and the changes come with some criticism from the parents of autism patients.More >>
There are changes coming to autism therapy services in South Carolina, starting on July 1, and the changes come with some criticism from the parents of autism patients.More >>
Crews are on hand at Lake Carolina to execute a water rescue.More >>
Crews are on hand at Lake Carolina to execute a water rescue.More >>
Zoltan Borbely not only lives along Kilbourne Road. The IT consultant does a lot of work from his home near Gills Creek.More >>
Zoltan Borbely not only lives along Kilbourne Road. The IT consultant does a lot of work from his home near Gills Creek.More >>
Richland County deputies are looking for a person wanted for arson.More >>
Richland County deputies are looking for a person wanted for arson.More >>