Autopsy scheduled after teen's body recovered at Lake Carolina

In just eight days, five people in South Carolina lost their lives in the water. Three of those drownings were in Midlands rivers.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.More >>
The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.More >>
Minutes after rescue crews suspended the search for a teenager in Lake Carolina early Wednesday morning, his body was found.More >>
Three people are facing a slew of charges following a four-month investigation into a burglary ring in several Midlands communities.More >>
Samsung is investing $380 million in South Carolina to manufacture home appliances, creating an estimated 950 jobs over the next three years.More >>
Florida breaks open the game in 8th inning, and beats LSU 6-1 for its first national title in baseball.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.More >>
Researchers say that in emergencies putting others first can cost lives and that selfishness may be the best way to ensure more people survive.More >>
