Autopsy scheduled after teen's body recovered at Lake Carolina

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
LAKE CAROLINA, SC (WIS) -

Minutes after rescue crews suspended the search for a teenager in Lake Carolina early Wednesday morning, his body was found.

The body was found near a bridge on Lake Carolina Drive at about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department says the 15-year-old jumped into the lake and never resurfaced at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Members of the Columbia Fire Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Richland County EMS helped with the search.

The teen's name has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

This is the fourth water-related death in the past two weeks in the Columbia area. Two people died on the Saluda River just this weekend.
The week before, a man died while swimming in the Congaree River.

