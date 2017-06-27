Deputies seek person wanted for setting fire to SUV

Richland County deputies are looking for a person wanted for arson.

According to officials, the suspect went to Godwin Motors, located at 4032 West Beltline Boulevard, and set fire to a GMC Yukon using ignitable liquids and a lighter. The suspect also set fire to a car seat and a cabinet located on the property which caused about $5,000 in damage.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

