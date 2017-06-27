Sheriff: Man made himself his mom's power of attorney, then stole $25K from her

A pair of Orangeburg County residents has been charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult after investigators said they stole from a 65-year-old woman's retirement account.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says Melissa Sturkie and Tod Sturkie have both been arrested in connection with the incident. According to the sheriff's office, Tod made himself his mother's power of attorney because she was beginning to suffer from Alzheimer's Disease.

From there, investigators said, the duo gained access to the mother's bank account and spent more $25,000 from the victim's account over a period of 10 months between April 2015 and February 2016.

An incident report says Tod's father became suspicious and alerted the sheriff's office.

If convicted, the Sturkies could face five years in prison, a $5,000 fine, and restitution to the victim.

