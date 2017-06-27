Former Five Points bar owner files new motion in complaint against him

The attorney for former Pour House owner Daniel Wells IV has filed a motion to strike multiple paragraphs from the complaint against him.

The motion reads that there was information in the complaint that serves no purpose other than to humiliate Wells and tarnish his reputation. According to a police report, Ryan Chisolm was pushed outside the bar by security and then slammed to the ground by Wells on March 19.

Wells was accused of assaulting a USC student after a video of the incident surfaced online.

During the following investigation - the Pour House was declared a "public nuisance" and Wells was arrested and charged with assault and battery.

