Meet Gus, K-9 officer who made one of the biggest heroin busts in Orangeburg Co. history

Just when you thought K-9 officers couldn't get any cooler, along comes Gus.

Gus is a K-9 officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's officials are thanking their lucky stars for Gus after a bust on Interstate 26 aided by the dog helped them confiscate more over $250,000 worth of heroin.

That bust, according to sheriff's officials, is one of the biggest busts in county history.

The bust also led to an arrest. Javier Perez Flores, 42, of Guadalajara, Mexico, was detained on June 23 after he was stopped by South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers for weaving across the center lane of Interstate 26.

When the white Dodge truck was stopped, Gus alerted that narcotics were in the vehicle.

Agents said Flores admitted he was bringing the shipment from Mexico. Flores was less than two hours from what he said was his intended destination of Charlotte, NC.

A careful search turned up a hidden compartment inside the truck known in the trade as a “trap.” Inside the trap was two kilograms - or 4.4 pounds - of heroin wrapped in black plastic and $15,900 in cash.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.