Cause of house fire that killed woman, 62, still under investigation

The cause of a house fire that killed a 62-year-old Orangeburg County woman remains under investigation, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Carolyn Baker but stopped short of confirming the cause of death.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were called to Baker's 528 Cedar Lane address on Monday morning and found the house on fire. Neighbors in the area said 911 was called after they were unable to get Baker's attention for an escape.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.