Sheriff taken on 104 MPH chase with 'validated Warlock' motorcycle club member

A high-speed chase reaching speeds higher than 100 miles per hour resulted in the arrest of a motorcyclist who Kershaw County Sheriff James Matthews describes as a "motorcycle gang member with a lengthy record."

Sheriff Matthews arrested Jody David Fogle, 44, of Leesville, Monday. Matthews had just completed a traffic stop on Interstate 20 at about 8:30 p.m. when he noticed a motorcycle pass him at 101 miles per hour.

As Matthews activated his lights and siren, he said Fogle refused to stop and increased to 104 mph before turning into the rest area on U.S. 601 and U.S. 521 in the eastbound lanes of I-20.

Matthews said when he was arrested, Fogle had several knives and a set of brass knuckles and was wearing colors for the "Warlocks" motorcycle club. The sheriff said that Fogle later admitted to being a club member for 30 years.

Fogle was arrested as he walked out of the restrooms of a gas station where he stopped. A woman cleaning the bathroom at the gas station Tuesday found a weapon the sheriff's office believes he stashed when he went into the bathroom, Matthews said.

Fogle was charged with speeding, driving under suspension, habitual offender and failure to stop for a blue light.

Matthews says Fogle has an "extensive" criminal history which includes arrests for DUI, assault, disorderly conduct, violation of probation, drugs, weapons, and failure to stop for a blue light.

Fogle is awaiting a bond hearing at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Matthews said he has done about 250 traffic stops in seven years as the sheriff.

