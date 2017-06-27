Sheriff taken on 104 MPH chase with 'validated Warlock' motorcycle club member

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.More >>
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
A high-speed chase reaching speeds higher than 100 miles per hour resulted in the arrest of a motorcyclist who Kershaw County Sheriff James Matthews describes as a "suspected motorcycle gang member with a lengthy record."More >>
Richland County deputies are looking for a person wanted for arson.More >>
Just when you thought K-9 officers couldn't get any cooler, along comes Gus. Gus is a K-9 officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Friends of Seth Thomas said he loved going abroad and had aspirations of joining Doctors Without Borders one day.More >>
The attorney for former Pour House owner Daniel Wells IV has filed a motion to strike multiple paragraphs from the complaint against him.More >>
A pair of Orangeburg County residents has been charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult after investigators said they stole from a 65-year-old woman's retirement account.More >>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.More >>
