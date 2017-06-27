Traffic moving again after jackknifed truck slowed traffic on I- - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Traffic moving again after jackknifed truck slowed traffic on I-20 in Lex. Co.

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
(Source: SCDOT)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Traffic is moving again after a jackknifed truck caused the closure of one lane of Interstate 20 in Lexington County.

The truck was on the right side of the westbound lanes near mile marker 58, which is about a mile east of the Augusta Road exit.

The accident happened in the area of the highway that is currently being widened to three lanes.

