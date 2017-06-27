Jackknifed truck slowing traffic on I-20 in Lex. Co.

A jackknifed truck has caused the closure of one lane of Interstate 20 in Lexington County.

The truck is on the right side of the westbound lanes near mile marker 58, which is about a mile east of the Augusta Road exit.

The accident happened in the area of the highway that is currently being widened to three lanes.

Traffic is moving past the truck in the left lane, but has slowed for a couple of miles.

