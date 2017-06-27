SC senator: State House not the place for mayor's front porch plan

South Carolina Senator Katrina Shealy says the State House is not the place for a plan by Columbia Mayor Benjamin to create South Carolina's front porch.

The City of Columbia received a $200,000 Knight Cities Challenge grant from the Knight Foundation that would pay for tables and chairs, hammocks and games on the State House grounds. Mayor Benjamin sees it as a "front porch" for visitors to South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Administration, which maintains and controls use of the State House grounds, says the city did not request approval to use the property.

Shealy is the most recent state official to express concern about the plan. Monday she posted a message to Mayor Benjamin on Facebook:

Monday Mayor Benjamin told WIS he is moving forward with the plan, despite the outcry from state officials. He said the group providing the funding to the City is not withdrawing it.

When it was announced, Senator Harvey Peeler, ranking member on the State House Committee says he supports the Department of Administration's decision to stop the plan.

