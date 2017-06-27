Inmate details 4 prison killings: 'I did it for nothing'

In the wake of an attack that left four inmates dead and two others facing murder charges, South Carolina leaders are weighing in on what this could mean for the Department of Corrections moving forward.

What will inmate deaths mean for the SCDC'S future?

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.

Jacob Phillip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) were each charged with four counts of murder. (Source: SC Department of Corrections)

By ALLEN G. BREED and JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina inmate says he and another convicted murderer strangled four fellow prisoners in a bid to get the death penalty.

Denver Simmons told The Associated Press in a series of telephone calls that he and Jacob Philip plotted the April 7 killings at Kirkland Correctional Institution for months. Both men were sentenced to life without parole for double murderers.

Simmons told the AP they chose inmates who were weak or trusted them, and lured them one by one into Simmons' cell. The victims were John King, William Scruggs, Jimmy Ham, and Jason Kelley.

RELATED: See photos of the four inmates killed in this incident.

Simmons said he now realizes he's unlikely to get the death penalty.

