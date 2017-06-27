Tim Miller is loving this forecast

Feeling super the next few days with lower humidity and below normal temperatures through Thursday.

The only fly in the ointment is the slight chance of a late day shower Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of an old stationary front to our north moves south. It’s moving into dry air and will be hard to fire off any precipitation at all. However, a few showers could still be possible, keeping the rain chance low.



Cool high pressure will be here for Wednesday and Thursday before the heat and humidity return for the weekend.



Today: Mostly sunny, 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Highs middle to upper 80s



Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows lower 60s



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, GREAT! Highs middle to upper 80s

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.