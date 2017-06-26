Family of Sumter Co. hit-and-run victim want driver to come forward

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still looking for a driver connected to a hit-and-run collision in Rembert last week that left an area mechanic dead.



Friends and family of 56-year-old Dwain Wright say he was simply making his way home on the early morning of June 18. Just after midnight Wright was struck and killed by a passing car on Ellerbe Mill Road. The driver of that vehicle then made a left onto highway 521 north and kept going.



His friends say Wright loved working on cars and often did repair work for people around Rembert.

Those closest to him are asking anyone with information on what happened to come forward.



"With God help I know we gonna find out who it is,” said Wright’s sister Mary Ann Dimgba, “I don't know whether it's gonna be soon or later but eventually we gonna know the truth on this."



Funeral services for Dwain Wright were held this past Friday in Sumter County.

During his life he also briefly served in the US Army during the early 1980s. He is also survived by his son and several other brothers and sisters.

Anyone with any information on the case should contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

