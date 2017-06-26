Family of Sumter Co. hit-and-run victim want driver to come forward

The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
Columbia Police are looking for three men who may be connected to a Monday morning hotel shooting that left a woman with serious injuries.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still looking for a driver connected to a hit-and-run collision in Rembert last week that left an area mechanic dead.More >>
The suspect arrested in the deadly hit-and-run of SCDOT workers Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark, is still behind bars this morning. An Aiken County judge denied his bond yesterday. He faces two counts of hit-and-run in a deadly accident and one count of hit-and-run in an accident with minor injuries.More >>
A South Carolina inmate says he and another convicted murderer strangled four fellow prisoners in a bid to get the death penalty.More >>
The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
