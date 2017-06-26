Bulldogs to make three appearances on ESPN networks this season

The spotlight will be on Buddy Pough and the Bulldogs this upcoming season.

South Carolina State is now set to make three appearances on the ESPN family of networks this year. Officials announced the Bulldogs will have two weeknight appearances this season.

The Bulldogs are slated to take on North Carolina Central in Durham on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Two weeks later, SC State will host Morgan State at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on October 6.

Both contests were rescheduled to provide national exposure for the schools and each game can be seen live on ESPNU.

SC State’s first appearance on ESPN in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Southern on Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

