Midlands parents want funding for aging school buses

The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
Do you know how old the bus your child rides to school is? The age of the bus may surprise you.More >>
Do you know how old the bus your child rides to school is? The age of the bus may surprise you.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.More >>
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.More >>
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.More >>
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.More >>
The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.More >>
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.More >>
Thousands of law enforcement officers are now carrying Narcan, a drug that's used to reverse an overdose from opioids. And within the next 5 years, the state will have received $3.2 million worth of Narcan for a problem that may only get worse by then.More >>
Thousands of law enforcement officers are now carrying Narcan, a drug that's used to reverse an overdose from opioids. And within the next 5 years, the state will have received $3.2 million worth of Narcan for a problem that may only get worse by then.More >>
New U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman is set to be sworn into office as South Carolina's newest member of Congress.More >>
New U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman is set to be sworn into office as South Carolina's newest member of Congress.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.More >>
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.More >>