Staley welcomes new assistant with a dunk at camp

In the day and age of viral video, the last thing anyone wants to do is end up on someone's highlight reel.

In the day and age of viral video, the last thing anyone wants to do is end up on someone’s highlight reel.

Ask anyone who’s ever played against Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson. However, Dawn Staley created a highlight of her own during her basketball camp. The Hall of Famer threw one down on the former Wilson High star and ex-Tennessee assistant Jolette Law on a slightly lower goal set for young campers.”

“She hadn’t been around the block,” Staley told reporters. “Nobody told her don’t stand underneath the rims.”

Since the video was posted Monday morning, it has been liked more than 250 times and retweeted more than 70 times on Twitter. On Instagram, the video has been seen more than 4,600 times with over 1,300 likes.

The video now serves as a lesson Coach Law certainly won’t forget.

“I didn’t know that was her thing,” Law said. “She said it wasn’t for me. I walk in and they set me up. We’re talking. Next thing you know, I look. She’s like, ‘It’s going on social media.’ I normally have my phone on me at all times. I don’t want it today.”

The Gamecocks will leave for Tokyo on Tuesday morning to take on the Japan National Team.

