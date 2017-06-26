Columbia Mayor elected VP of U.S. Conference of Mayors

MIAMI BEACH, FL (WIS) -- Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin was elected Vice President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors at the organization's annual meeting Monday in Miami Beach.

Mayor Benjamin will become President of the USCM in May 2018. During his term as President, Mayor Benjamin will host the 2018 USCM Fall Leadership Conference in Columbia.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the leading organization of America's chief local elected officials. Membership is open to the mayors of any U.S. city with a population of at least 30,000 people.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.