Whoa, baby! 'Toddler' baby breaks record at Lexington Medical Center

When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right? Well, what would you say if Lexington Medical Center just helped deliver a 14-pound baby?

Meet Colin, born at 14 pounds, .004 ounces on Friday right here in the Midlands. For reference, the average size of a newborn baby is 7.5 pounds.

"We were just like WHAT?!” said Donna Hinton, Lexington Medical Center’s Clinical Coordinator for Labor and Delivery. “What did you say? Weigh that baby again!"

Cindy Richmond delivered Colin on Friday morning via cesarean section.

"My vote was 12 pounds,” said Cindy. “I wasn't thinking 14."

According to Lexington Medical Center officials, Colin is the biggest baby born in hospital history. The previous record was set in 1987.

Colin's parents, Cindy Richmond and Arthur Keisler knew they were going to have a big baby but were not prepared when Colin arrived. He had to be delivered via C-section.

Colin’s father, Arthur Keisler, says they didn’t expect him to be so big, and when he was delivered, they hadn’t even brought the right size clothes!



"I went down to the gift shop because I wanted to find him something that he'd be able to fit into,” Arthur said. "They're like ‘Hey how can I help you today?’ I was like: ‘Well I'm here to find something my son can fit into’... and they said ‘Oh! Is he a preemie?’ I was like: ‘No, he's kind of the biggest baby ever born here.’"

The good news, however, is that little Colin and mom are both healthy!

Good luck, Cindy and Arthur!

